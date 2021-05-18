Wealthlocks (WLT) Price Reaches $28.90

Wealthlocks (CURRENCY:WLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, Wealthlocks has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Wealthlocks has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $25.00 worth of Wealthlocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wealthlocks coin can currently be bought for about $28.90 or 0.00066851 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00096909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00388465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.70 or 0.00235243 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.19 or 0.01383631 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00047135 BTC.

Wealthlocks Coin Profile

Wealthlocks’ total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,981 coins.

Buying and Selling Wealthlocks

