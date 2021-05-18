Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.65.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

