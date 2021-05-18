WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.93.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,838,000 after purchasing an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

