WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.750-0.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.70%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEC. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

