Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
About Impel NeuroPharma
Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.
