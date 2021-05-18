Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Research analysts at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Impel NeuroPharma in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

In other Impel NeuroPharma news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc acquired 575,000 shares of Impel NeuroPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

