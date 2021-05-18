Wedbush Raises J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Price Target to $150.00

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $53.24 and a 52-week high of $135.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in J2 Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $480,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

