Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Keyera (KEYUF)

Keyera (OTCMKTS: KEYUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $29.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Keyera had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $27.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Keyera was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

KEYUF opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

