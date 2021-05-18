Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Koenig & Bauer (SKB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Koenig & Bauer (ETR: SKB) in the last few weeks:

5/5/2021 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €33.00 ($38.82) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €24.00 ($28.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Koenig & Bauer was given a new €19.00 ($22.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

SKB stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €26.30 ($30.94). The company had a trading volume of 15,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. The company has a market capitalization of $434.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €24.31. Koenig & Bauer AG has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.71) and a 1-year high of €28.30 ($33.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.