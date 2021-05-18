Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for YETI (YETI)

YETI (NYSE: YETI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $68.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $88.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $101.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/12/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – YETI had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $91.00 to $101.00.

4/15/2021 – YETI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

4/13/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – YETI is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,232. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.76. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,876,331.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $172,793.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,219 shares of company stock worth $4,892,678. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in YETI during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of YETI by 22.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

