Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fastly (FSLY)

5/14/2021 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

5/11/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fastly had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Fastly had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Fastly had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/27/2021 – Fastly was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/20/2021 – Fastly was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,354. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.30 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 270,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,522,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,296 shares of company stock worth $25,639,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,071,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,424,000 after purchasing an additional 278,846 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 22.0% during the first quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after buying an additional 2,044,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,805,000 after buying an additional 82,139 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,256,000 after buying an additional 1,543,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 134.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

