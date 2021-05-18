Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE: TNT.UN) recently:

5/10/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$7.00 to C$7.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.25.

5/6/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – True North Commercial REIT had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$6.75 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – True North Commercial REIT is now covered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. True North Commercial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$646.02 million and a P/E ratio of 20.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

