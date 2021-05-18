Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for WESCO International (WCC)

WESCO International (NYSE: WCC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/17/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $90.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/19/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – WESCO International had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCC traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.68. 367,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $111.95.

Get WESCO International Inc alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,353 shares of company stock worth $7,379,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,414,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,545,000 after acquiring an additional 201,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,629,000 after acquiring an additional 306,358 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 167,807 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in WESCO International by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 224,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after purchasing an additional 61,281 shares during the period.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.