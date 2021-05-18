Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lancashire (LRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lancashire (LON: LRE) in the last few weeks:

5/7/2021 – Lancashire had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 825 ($10.78) price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 830 ($10.84) to GBX 860 ($11.24). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 915 ($11.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Lancashire had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/26/2021 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 945 ($12.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON LRE opened at GBX 680.50 ($8.89) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 523.46. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 674.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687.77.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

