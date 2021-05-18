Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR):

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Sierra Wireless had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

4/28/2021 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

3/27/2021 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

3/24/2021 – Sierra Wireless was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,692. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $553.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 2,845,631 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after buying an additional 591,538 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

