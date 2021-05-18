Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

NYSE:TDG traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $595.53. The company had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,278. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $344.64 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $604.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $5,654,187.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

