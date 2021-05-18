Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $299.48. 5,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,995. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $138.45 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.21.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

