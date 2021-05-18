Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,149,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $22,904,000. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,099,000 after acquiring an additional 640,255 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 143,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 174,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.77. 37,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,915. The company has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

