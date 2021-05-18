Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 101,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.