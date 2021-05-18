Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,854,000. PayPal accounts for about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.77. 34,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

