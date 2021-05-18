Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 294,306 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 294,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,164,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $62.58. The company had a trading volume of 24,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,798,877. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.81.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.