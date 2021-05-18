Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires Shares of 60,836 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,442,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.27. The stock had a trading volume of 368,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

