Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $20.08 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,816 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Shares of BA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.79. 74,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $134.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.