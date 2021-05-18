Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $9 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $87.95. 15,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

