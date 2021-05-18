Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $11.84 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 109,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,844,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.47. 68,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164,851. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $117.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. The company has a market capitalization of $203.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

