Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases New Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,107 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,968,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Shares of WMT traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.48. 339,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,740,965. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.