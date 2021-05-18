Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,806 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB traded up $7.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $584.91. 904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.99. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $180.59 and a twelve month high of $595.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

In other news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,414,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total transaction of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,427. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.