West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $665.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $527.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $326.70 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $339.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

