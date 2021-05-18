WestEnd Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,372 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $245.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.60 and a fifty-two week high of $263.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

