Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.19 and last traded at $73.19. Approximately 328,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,986,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $175,461,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $375,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,434 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

