Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

WLK opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,461.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,940,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

