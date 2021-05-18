WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Price Down 2.8%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.07 and last traded at $60.09. Approximately 7,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,183,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Get WestRock alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.