Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 10,000 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,772.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Daniel Khoshaba acquired 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,075.68.
Shares of WHLR stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Tuesday. 2,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,317. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
