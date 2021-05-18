Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Acquires 10,000 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,772.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, Daniel Khoshaba acquired 20,208 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,075.68.

Shares of WHLR stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Tuesday. 2,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,317. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $7.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

