Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Purchases 20,208 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,075.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,317. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

