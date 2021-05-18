Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba Purchases 20,208 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) CEO Daniel Khoshaba purchased 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $85,075.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,363.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Daniel Khoshaba also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Daniel Khoshaba purchased 10,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.
Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$3.97 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,317. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $7.36.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
