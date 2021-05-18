Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) “Strong-Buy” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.10.

WCP traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.86. 1,984,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,662,496. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.82 and a 52 week high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.95.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.6000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $94,740 in the last 90 days.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

