William P. Mr. Burke Sells 219 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $12,257.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:HAE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,135. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,035,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,498 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $825,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,581,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.