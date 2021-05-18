Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.22% of Wingstop worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,868 shares of company stock worth $2,320,377 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop stock opened at $133.21 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

WING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.75.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

