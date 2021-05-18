WINk Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 18th. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015704 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00034227 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.74 or 0.01136765 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

