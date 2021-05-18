Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,846 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 26,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2,596.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of WTFC opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

