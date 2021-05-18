Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.56 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 13.40 ($0.18), with a volume of 2,846,994 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.84. The firm has a market cap of £21.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

