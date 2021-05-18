WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.24% of WNS worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 310.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in WNS by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

