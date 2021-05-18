Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Insider Michael Jeppesen Sells 12,363 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WWW stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 499,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,243. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.25.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth about $3,282,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $933,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

