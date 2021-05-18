Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

WK traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,998. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.70. Workiva has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

