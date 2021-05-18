Workiva (NYSE:WK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.14 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.150 EPS.

Workiva stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -68.11 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Workiva presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

