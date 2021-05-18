World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Sells $652,000.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE INT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,577. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About World Fuel Services
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.
