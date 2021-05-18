World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Sells $652,000.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE INT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,577. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 50.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,624,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

