WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPP shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get WPP alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WPP in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.73. WPP has a 12 month low of $34.97 and a 12 month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.