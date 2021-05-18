Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,253.00

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $698,249.05 and $11,253.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $363.48 or 0.00855533 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00095691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.93 or 0.00383500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00234909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005047 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01393364 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00046740 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

