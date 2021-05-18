Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Insider David T. Hudson Sells 9,603 Shares

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XEL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,865. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.