Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on XLNX. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.47.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,567,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day moving average is $133.42.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422,829 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $176,289,000 after buying an additional 672,829 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 496,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $61,497,000 after buying an additional 15,171 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 383,070 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

