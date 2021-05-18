XIO Price Tops $0.24 (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, XIO has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XIO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XIO Profile

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

