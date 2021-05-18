XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) PT Lowered to $7.50

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $10.00 to $7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their price target on XL Fleet from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XL opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. XL Fleet has a 12-month low of $33.77 and a 12-month high of $57.60.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 290,648 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XL Fleet in the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in XL Fleet by 65.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.